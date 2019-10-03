PUBG Mobile: What to expect from the 0.15.0 update

PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently in it's Royale Pass Season 9 which is centred around the theme of warriors and their journey. The patch 0,15,0 update will be the first one post the launch of PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 9. PUBG Mobile's official Twitter had recently put out a poll for players to choose what they want to know/see about the upcoming update. As the poll suggests, the update will have new weapons, features and a new playing mode: the Payload Mode in store.

What information do you folks most want to see today about our next huge Update? Just curious... 😉 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 2, 2019

New weapons in the 0.15.0 PUBG Mobile Update

Desert Eagle or Deagle

Desert Eagle, a new gun will roll out as part of the 0.15.0 patch update. It was tagged by PUBG Mobile to be the most powerful semi-auto handgun. Desert Eagle or Deagle will be a pistol that fires 0.45 ACP rounds. It can support attachments including Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, variants of Magazines and Grips. The new Desert Eagle Pistol will be found on all maps.

The most powerful semi-auto handgun in the world is coming to PUBG MOBILE in Update 0.15.0! Affectionately known as the Deagle, there's no better pistol for dropping your quarry. Are you ready for some large caliber chaos this October? pic.twitter.com/AbRORMq5MJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 2, 2019

MP5K

MP5K will be a Submachine GUN that will fire 9mm ammo. It is expected to have a good firing speed and moderate range. MP5K will be able to house various attachments including muzzle and the various magazines, grips, stock and sights. The gun is out on the beta version but is not officially announced to be a part of the 0.15.0 update by PUBG Corporation as yet.

New features in the 0.15.0 PUBG Mobile Update

Crate Animation

The beta version of PUBG Mobile now has an animated clip that plays when a crate is opened. The clip has a player firing a flare gun and a blazing crate dropped by the airplane as the camera pans up. Once the drop reaches the ground, the interface displays what a player got. This, again, is not officially announced to be a part of the 0.15.0 update, however, stands a good chance in being the new feature mentioned by Tencent Games in their tweet earlier.

First-person perspective in training mode

The 0.15.0 patch update is also likely to bring along a First-Person Perspective option to the Training Mode. This new feature has already ventured into the beta version and is highly likely to go live as the new update is rolled out by PUBG Corporation.

New item in the 0.15.0 PUBG Mobile update

The fuel gas cans in the beta version of PUBG Mobile now explode upon opening fire on them. This means that they could also be used as explosives when players run out of frag grenades or Molotov cocktails, except, they still cannot be thrown but could just be placed. This change is also likely to be brought about with the 0.15.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Besides all the additions and changes mentioned above, a new gaming mode called the Payload Mode is also about to come along with the PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update. Players could almost be sure of this since PUBG Mobile's twitter poll, as seen above, had one of the options as the Payload Mode. The new gaming mode brings along various new weapons including RPG 7, M3EI- A, grenade launchers, air Stike Beacons, BRDM vehicle, respawn towers and helicopters. Read PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about the Payload Mode to know all the details about the new gaming mode.

