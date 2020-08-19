PUBG Mobile offers a plethora of attractive gun skins, costumes, and emotes. Even though they do not affect the gameplay or enhance skills, most players crave these items.

Most of these exclusive items can be purchased directly from the in-game shop, or can be obtained from the royal pass and by opening crates. All this requires the players to spend UC or Unknown Cash. But not every user can not afford to pay real money on UC, and hence, they look for alternative ways to get these items.

Many users come across websites that allegedly claim to provide them with skins and the royal pass at a much cheaper rate. In this article, we will discuss the legitimacy of one such website.

PUBG Mobile free Royal pass.co website: All you need to know

This website claims to provide players with gun skins and the royal pass at a cheaper rate than in-game prices. However, this is not true, and this website is 100% fake. Several innocent users have already been duped and lost their hard-earned money. The only legit and legal way to get the in-game items would be from the game itself.

The bottom part of the homepage that supposedly is about some custom print

The home page of the website, and the absence of other details like the terms of service & contact information, raises the first red alert.

Review section of one of their products

Also, several users who were trapped and scammed by this fake website posted the website's actual reality in the review section. Some of them even hurled abuses in this section.

Conclusion

This website is 100% fake and illegitimate. It would be best if you stay away from all websites that claim to provide the users with items at a lower cost than the in-game prices, and which are not related or affiliated to PUBG Mobile since they are likely to be a scam.