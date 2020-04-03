PUBG Mobile giving free 6000 UC via 2gether We Look Back event; here's how to get it

Complete details and explanation of PUBG Mobile's 2gether We Look Back event.

6000UC will be given to the 10 lucky winners and the event will end on 16th April.

PUBG Mobile is giving out free UC

PUBG Mobile recently completed two years of existence and Tencent Games celebrated this special occasion by introducing a unique 2nd year celebration theme in the PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0.

Also Read: How to play PUBG Mobile online with low ping?

Before proceeding to the third year, the officials have decided to do a massive giveaway for its community members. For this, the developers have rolled out a new event for PUBG Mobile players titled, 2gether We Look Back. Through this event, the PUBG Mobile community members can win 6000UC in their PUBG Mobile account. In fact, there's no entry fee to participate in this event.

Here's an essential guide about this exclusive event.

How to join PUBG Mobile #2getherwelookback event?

The participation process of this event sees the community members being asked to post the oldest screenshot of PUBG Mobile. For this, the participatory can post their respective screenshots anywhere on social media followed by a hashtag: #2getherwelookback

2getherwelookback Event

Event Rules

Here are the rules that have been listed by PUBG Mobile:

Entries must be in a public post with the hashtag: #2getherwelookback

Posts on the official PUBG MOBILE platforms or groups will not be considered.

Each person may submit multiple screenshots, however, if one is selected then all other entries will be disqualified

Event Rewards

There will be ten (10) winners picked for this event.

Each person that submits to us an old photo will be in the running to win a prize.

At the end of the event, 10 winners will be selected randomly from everyone who submitted screenshots

Each winner will receive 6000 UC

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile said in their official announcement post,

With our second birthday over, and the Anniversary Event coming to a close we have one final event in store for everyone. We can’t overstate how excited we are for the coming year and all of the new things that we have planned for everyone. However, we want to take a moment to look back at all the amazing memories that we’ve had along the way. For this event, we need everyone to dig deep, look into their past, and find the oldest screenshots that they have for PUBG MOBILE.

The 2gether We Look Back event will end on 16th April and the entries for it will only be accepted till the aforementioned date. Therefore, it represents a golden chance for those PUBG Mobile players who have been playing the game for a very long time.