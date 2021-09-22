PUBG Mobile global 1.6 update APK download link and file size

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update was released earlier this month. Players were ecstatic about its inclusion because it allowed them to try out various features, including the Flora Menace game mode.

A new Royale Pass has also commenced, offering users the opportunity to get various rewards.

The APK files for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update have been made available on the game's website in the same way that the developers have done for all previous releases. Gamers can use it to download and then install the most recent version of the battle royale game on their devices.

Guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.6 update using APK

Two different variants of the APK file have been made available on the website (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The developers have made two separate APK files accessible on the official PUBG Mobile website — Small/Compact and Regular, and they can be used to download and install the 1.6 version.

Users who download the smaller version will need to download the resource packs in-game. However, those who install the regular version will be able to play the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update right away following the completion of the installation process.

Here are the download links for both APK files:

Regular version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Small/Compact version APK of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Note: The size of the regular version is 1.1 GB, while that of the small version is 717 MB.

The following steps will guide gamers through the process of downloading the latest version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: To begin, they must download the desired PUBG Mobile APK file from the links provided above.

Step 2: Players have to activate the "Install from Unknown Source" setting and install the APK.

After the installation ends, they can log in to their PUBG Mobile accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Following that, they may launch PUBG Mobile on their smartphones and log into their accounts to try out the updated version of the game.

Users can re-download the file and repeat the procedures stated above if they receive an error message during the installation process.

