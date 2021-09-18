BGMI 1.6 update: Season C1S2 tier rewards and official M3 royale pass items revealed

BGMI has released its newest 1.6 update and C1S2 season in the game. The new season also features a brand new Royale Pass with a flurry of colorful outfits and other rewards.
There is also a reset to the player's tiers, and new tier rewards are also available. This article dives into BGMI C1S2 tier rewards and M3 Royale Pass items in the 1.6 update.
BGMI 1.6 update: C1S2 tier rewards
Silver tier rewards
Players who reach the Silver tier in the C1S2 season in BGMI will receive the following tier rewards:
- C1S2 Hat
- 400 silver fragments
- 15 Supply crate coupon scraps
- 180 AG currency
Gold tier rewards
The Gold tier rewards for C1S2 in BGMI are:
- C1S2 Set
- 600 silver fragments
- 20 Supply crate coupon scraps
- 245 AG currency
Platinum tier rewards
Upon reaching the Platinum tier in C1S2, users will acquire the following rewards:
- 800 silver fragments
- C1S2
- 25 Supply crate coupon scraps
- 305 AG currency
Diamond tier rewards
Upon reaching the Dimoands tier, gamers will obtain the following tier rewards:
- C1S2 Groza
- 1000 silver fragments
- 10 Classic crate coupon scraps
- 370 AG currency
Crown tier rewards
The Crown tier rewards for BGMI's C1S2 are:
- 3 Rating Protection Card
- 1300 silver fragments
- 20 Classic crate coupon scraps
- 430 AG currency
Ace tier rewards
Players will receive lots of interesting rewards upon reaching the Ace tier in C1S2:
- C1S2 Ace Parachute
- C1S2 Ace Title, C1S2 Ace Master Title (4700), and C1S2 Ace Dominator Title (5200)
- C1S2 Ace Name Tag, C1S2 Ace Master Name Tag and C1S2 Ace Dominator Name Tag
- Ace exclusive team-up special effect, Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect
- 1600 Silver fragments
Conqueror tier rewards
Users reaching the Conqueror tier in C1S2 will get the following tier rewards:
- 2000 Silver fragments
- C1S2 Conqueror Title
- C1S2 Conqueror Name Tag
- Conqueror exclusive team-up special effect
BGMI 1.6 update: M3 Royale Pass items
Weapon skins
The M3 Royale Pass has three attractive weapon skins that gamers can get by purchasing the Elite Pass. The two weapon skins available in the Elite Pass rewards are Lone Wolf QBZ and Veggie Parcel M16A4.
Users who haven't purchased the Elite Royale Pass will get a free AWM skin on rank 35. The skin is called Withering Death AWM.
Outfits
The Battlegrounds Mobile India M3 Royale Pass also features lots of interesting outfits. Players who show up to purchase the Elite Pass will get two extra outfits in the M3 Royale Pass.
These outfits are named Lone Wolf Set and Deep Friend Set. Those who didn't purchase the Elite RP will receive a free outfit on RP rank 35.