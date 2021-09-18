BGMI 1.6 update: Season C1S2 tier rewards and official M3 royale pass items revealed

BGMI has released its newest 1.6 update and C1S2 season in the game. The new season also features a brand new Royale Pass with a flurry of colorful outfits and other rewards.

There is also a reset to the player's tiers, and new tier rewards are also available. This article dives into BGMI C1S2 tier rewards and M3 Royale Pass items in the 1.6 update.

BGMI 1.6 update: C1S2 tier rewards

Silver tier rewards

BGMI C1S2 Silver tier rewards

Players who reach the Silver tier in the C1S2 season in BGMI will receive the following tier rewards:

C1S2 Hat

400 silver fragments

15 Supply crate coupon scraps

180 AG currency

Gold tier rewards

BGMI C1S2 Gold tier rewards

The Gold tier rewards for C1S2 in BGMI are:

C1S2 Set

600 silver fragments

20 Supply crate coupon scraps

245 AG currency

Platinum tier rewards

BGMI C1S2 Platinum tier rewards

Upon reaching the Platinum tier in C1S2, users will acquire the following rewards:

800 silver fragments

C1S2

25 Supply crate coupon scraps

305 AG currency

Diamond tier rewards

BGMI C1S2 Diamond tier rewards

Upon reaching the Dimoands tier, gamers will obtain the following tier rewards:

C1S2 Groza

1000 silver fragments

10 Classic crate coupon scraps

370 AG currency

Crown tier rewards

BGMI C1S2 Crown tier rewards

The Crown tier rewards for BGMI's C1S2 are:

3 Rating Protection Card

1300 silver fragments

20 Classic crate coupon scraps

430 AG currency

Ace tier rewards

BGMI C1S2 Ace tier rewards

Players will receive lots of interesting rewards upon reaching the Ace tier in C1S2:

C1S2 Ace Parachute

C1S2 Ace Title, C1S2 Ace Master Title (4700), and C1S2 Ace Dominator Title (5200)

C1S2 Ace Name Tag, C1S2 Ace Master Name Tag and C1S2 Ace Dominator Name Tag

Ace exclusive team-up special effect, Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect

1600 Silver fragments

Conqueror tier rewards

BGMI C1S2 Conqueror tier rewards

Users reaching the Conqueror tier in C1S2 will get the following tier rewards:

2000 Silver fragments

C1S2 Conqueror Title

C1S2 Conqueror Name Tag

Conqueror exclusive team-up special effect

BGMI 1.6 update: M3 Royale Pass items

Weapon skins

BGMI M3 Royale Pass rewards

The M3 Royale Pass has three attractive weapon skins that gamers can get by purchasing the Elite Pass. The two weapon skins available in the Elite Pass rewards are Lone Wolf QBZ and Veggie Parcel M16A4.

Users who haven't purchased the Elite Royale Pass will get a free AWM skin on rank 35. The skin is called Withering Death AWM.

Outfits

BGMI M3 Royale Pass outfits

The Battlegrounds Mobile India M3 Royale Pass also features lots of interesting outfits. Players who show up to purchase the Elite Pass will get two extra outfits in the M3 Royale Pass.

These outfits are named Lone Wolf Set and Deep Friend Set. Those who didn't purchase the Elite RP will receive a free outfit on RP rank 35.

