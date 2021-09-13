Full list of RP rewards in BGMI M3 season

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has gained millions of downloads on leading app stores since its launch in July this year.

Krafton has introduced a new monthly RP system in BGMI. There are 50 RP ranks in the Royale Pass section of the game, which will grant players various items and cosmetics at regular intervals. Players can also purchase an Elite Pass to gain lots of interesting outfits, weapon skins, and avatars.

In this article, we take a look at the full list of RP rewards in the BGMI M3 season.

List of RP rewards in BGMI Season M3

RP rank 1:

BGMI M3 RP rank 1 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

At RP rank 1, players will receive the Lone Wolf QBZ weapon skin. Along with the weapon skin, players will also receive the Lone Wolf Set. For the free RP rewards, players will get five supply crate coupon scraps.

RP rank 5:

BGMI M3 RP rank 5 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

At rank 5, players will receive Lone Wolf headgear as the Elite RP reward. Under the free RP rewards, players will receive 1 RP Mission Card for the BGMI Season M3 Royale Pass.

RP rank 10:

BGMI M3 RP rank 10 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

At RP rank 10, Elite RP holders will get the Veggie Carton Backpack and 500 BP, which is incredible value for minimal effort.

RP rank 15:

BGMI M3 RP rank 15 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

Once at RP rank 15, players will receive the M3 RP avatar. Players will also get an interesting emote called Twist Dance.

RP rank 20:

BGMI M3 RP rank 20 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The RP rank 20 reward for M3 is a colorful airplane skin. The skin is called Fruit Splash Finish.

RP rank 25:

BGMI M3 RP rank 25 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

Players will receive an amazing outfit as a free RP reward on rank 25. The outfit is called the Leopard Suit in the BGMI Season M3 Royale Pass.

RP rank 30:

BGMI M3 RP rank 30 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The RP rank 30 rewards are a grenade skin and a quirky emote. The grenade is called 'Deadly Cabbage Grenade,' and the emote is called 'Deep Fried.'

RP rank 40:

BGMI M3 RP rank 40 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The RP rank 40 is one of the best rewards of the M3 Royale Pass. It is an M16A4 skin called Veggie Parcel M16A4 finish.

RP rank 50:

BGMI M3 RP rank 50 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The final reward for the M3 Royale Pass is the 'Deep Fried' Set. Players will also receive Deep Fried headgear, which is whacky, to say the least.

