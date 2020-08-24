PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero: Prize pool and other details announced

Following the announcement related to the New Era of PUBG Mobile and the arrival of version 1.0, the developers further revealed details of the largest PUBG Mobile eSports event — the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero.

The announcement was made by James Jinho Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, during the live stream of the New Era announcement. Yang also revealed the prize pool and expected start date of this global event.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero: Prize pool and other details

A snippet from the announcement about the championship (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile / YouTube)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PUBG Mobile has decided to merge the World League and the World Championship into a sizeable global event called the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

Yang added:

"Originally, we envisioned a large on-site audience to attend this event, due to COVID-19, we might not be able to implement such an approach though. Considering the circumstance, we will call this event again Season Zero."

"The season zero of the global championship will begin in late November in multiple studios depending upon the health situation."

This global event will feature teams from all around the world, including North America, SEA, and China.

The tournament will boast an unheard of prize pool of 2 million dollars, which is the highest prize money for a single PUBG Mobile event.

Mobilize Esports (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile / YouTube)

Before this announcement, Yang provided an insight into the existing eco-system of PUBG Mobile Esports. He also offered further statistics and insight about the eSport scene.

"The PUBG Mobile Club Open features this year 16 regions with over 150 countries. The total combined registration from the Spring and Fall reached over 120K."

In the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues, a total of 28 million hours were watched by viewers. This figure crossed 40 million in the PUBG Mobile World League, both East and West combined.

Also, the peak concurrent viewers surpassed 1.1 million.