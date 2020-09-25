The much-awaited Season 15 of PUBG Mobile is finally upon us. This season's theme is 'Beyond the Ace', and it has introduced several new outfits, skins, emotes, and more to the game. These in-game items can be obtained via the Royal Pass.

The players can upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 update arrived on 8th September. Before launching the game, a small patch of 5-15 MB had to be downloaded in order to unlock the Royale Pass section.

You can download the PUBG Mobile 1.0 Season 15 update from the links given below.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile global version Season 15 APK download

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 57.43 MB, while that of the OBB file is 1.8 GB. So you must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device before downloading the files.

Follow the steps given below to install the game.

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by visiting Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. After the installation is complete, paste the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig. If there is no folder with this name, you can try creating one.

Step 4: After the OBB file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game's latest version.

If you face an error while installing the APK file, then try downloading it again. If the problem persists, you will have to follow the same steps as above.