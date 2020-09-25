PUBG Mobile Korean version is published by PUBG Corporation, and made explicitly for players from Korea and Japan. It is identical to the global version in terms of gameplay mechanics.

The Korean version features a plethora of skins and outfits that can be obtained by opening crates using Donkatsu Medals, a special in-game currency.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile KR version vs PUBG Mobile global: 3 differences between the games.

Players from Korea and Japan can download the game directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, users from other areas can download the version using APK and OBB files.

In this article, we provide you with the direct download links of the APK and OBB files of PUBG Mobile Korea.

PUBG Mobile Korean version APK and OBB download

PUBG Mobile Korean version APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile Korean version OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 56.88 MB, while that of the OBB file is 1.88 GB, so you must ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your device.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Korean version

Advertisement

The process of installing the game using APK and OBB files is pretty straightforward. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option. If you haven’t done it already, you can do so by visiting Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to ‘main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile.obb’ and paste it to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile.

Create a new folder if there is no folder with that name.

Step 5: After the APK file is copied, you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Korea.

If you encounter an error message stating that ‘there was an error parsing the package,’ then you can try installing the game again. If the problem continues, then you can consider re-downloading the files and following the same steps.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 global version update download for android: Step by Step guide.