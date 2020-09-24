PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has several versions, including Global, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea, which can only be played by users in specific regions. For instance, only players from the KR & JP region can download the Korea version of the game from Google Play Store.

The Global and Korean versions are the most popular ones from the bunch. While PUBG Corporation published the Korean version of the game, Tencent Games published the Global version.

Both games are identical when it comes to game mechanics. However, there are also a few subtle differences between them.

In this article, we look at 3 differences between the two versions.

PUBG Mobile KR version vs PUBG Mobile global: 3 differences between the games

#1 Currency

Donkatsu Medal

In the Korean version of the game, the AG (Ace Gold) currency is absent. It instead has a Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to open several classic and premium crates. Players can obtain several items from these crates.

Players can also obtain this currency quickly by completing in-game activities. They can also earn them as a part of the daily login reward. Hence, players can surely open more crates without spending money.

#2 Exclusive Events

Different events present in PUBG Mobile KR

PUBG Mobile Korean version features several region-specific and exclusive in-game events which offer the players an opportunity to get various exclusive items.

For example, as part of the sign-in event, players will receive 2 Donkatsu Medals. Players can also obtain up to 50 medals through the Gift Box Login Event Reward.

Meanwhile, the Global Version of PUBG Mobile features slightly fewer events.

Events in PUBG Mobile Global Version

#3 Better Rewards

Shop in PUBG Mobile KR has a variety of items for the players to acquire

PUBG Mobile Korea has better rewards when it comes to login/sign-in events as well as other exclusive events and crates, most of which can be opened once using 4 Donkatsu medals.

The Korean version of the game also features more skins and outfits, which can be easily obtained from the crates.

