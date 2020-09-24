After the successful 0.18.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite, the game's developers have now released the next update i.e., 0.19.0. The update was rolled out on 17th September and brought an exciting game mode called ‘Survive Till Dawn’ as well as new vehicles to the game. In addition, several bugs and glitches were also fixed to lift the battle royale experience and make it more engaging.

Players can download the update from Google Play, via TapTap or by using the APK and OBB files of the game.

In this article, we provide you with the direct download link of the APK files.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update download link

Players do not need the OBB file to download the game’s latest version. Only the APK file will be sufficient.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update APK download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 565.9 MB, so you must ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your device before downloading the game.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the APK. However, before installing it, enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if you haven’t enabled it already. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After the APK file is installed, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

If you encounter an error message while installation stating that ‘there is an error parsing the package,’ you should consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

