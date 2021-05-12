PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong 1.4 update: APK+OBB download link for global users (Android)

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update was released yesterday, i.e., May 11th. The new version of the game comes with a plethora of new features, including a new vehicle, a new shooting mode, and exclusive content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

Users can avail of the new iteration using the Google Play Store. It can also be downloaded via the APK file present on the game’s official website.

This article provides a step by step guide to downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 update via the APK file

Users do not require an OBB file to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version, and the APK is enough. There are two variants of the APK available:

Regular version APK: Click here

Small/Compact version APK: Click here

The size of the regular version is 990MB, while that of the compact version is 661MB. Therefore, users must make sure that they have sufficient storage space available.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Players will have to download either of the APK files on their Android devices.

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded, players have to locate and install it. Before doing so, users must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, users can open PUBG Mobile on their devices.

In the compact variant, users must additionally download the resource packs in-game. On the other hand, players that download the regular version can start playing PUBG Mobile as soon as the installation finishes.

Step 4: Finally, users will have to log in to their accounts and start playing PUBG Mobile 1.4.

If users encounter a parsing error, they will have to consider re-downloading the file and following the same steps mentioned above.

Patch notes

Here are a few of the features of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update mentioned in the patch notes:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Basic Performance Improvements

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Security Improvements

New Friends Features

Players can click on this link to read the detailed patch notes.

