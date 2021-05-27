PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes: List of rewards and how to redeem

PUBG Mobile's highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong collaboration went live with the 1.4 update. A lot of themed content has subsequently been added to the game, including new companions, outfits and modes.

The developers have also released a series of new Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes.

All PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong redeem codes

Each of the following PUBG Mobile redeem codes will net players an aircraft pilot license and a random graffiti, glider trailer or currency.

The aircraft licenses can even be used to acquire the Street Cred Set (7d) from the exchange event that is currently underway in the game.

Here are the latest PUBG Mobile redeem codes:

Aircraft Pilot License

Redeem code 1: GODZILLAKONG

Aircraft Pilot License

Redeem code 2: GODZILLAVSKONG

Aircraft Pilot License

Redeem code 3: TITANSLASTSTAND

Aircraft Pilot License

Redeem code 4: MAY25PUBGMOBILE

Aircraft Pilot License

Redeem code 5: MONSTERDETECTED

How to use Free Fire redeem codes and obtain Street Cred Set (7d)

Street Cred Set in PUBG Mobile

Unlike regular PUBG Mobile redeem codes that must be claimed from the Redemption Center, the codes listed above must be redeemed in-game.

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain an Aircraft Pilot License:

Select“Enter the code to claim a pack”

Step 1: Players should open the event section of PUBG Mobile.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 2: Players should select "Enter the code to claim a pack" under the themed tab. They should then paste one redeem code at a time and click on the OK button to receive rewards.

Once players have used all the redeem codes to obtain 5x Aircraft Pilot Licenses, they can follow the steps given below to acquire the Street Cred Set:

Step 1: Players should select the "Titans: Last Stand" section.

Press redeem button to acquire it

Step 2: They should then click on the redeem button beside the set.

Here is a list of other rewards in the "Titans: Last Stand" section:

200 BP – 1 Aircraft Pilot License

Supply Crate Coupon Scrap – 2 Aircraft Pilot License

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap – 3 Aircraft Pilot License

Fashion Referee Glasses (7d) – 4 Aircraft Pilot License

Street Cred Set (7d) – 5 Aircraft Pilot License

