PUBG Mobile guide for flanking enemies like pro players (November 2023)

Victory in the dynamic landscape of PUBG Mobile depends heavily on tactical skill. A pro strategy known as "flanking" is taking enemies by surprise in order to gain the upper hand in battle. To master this difficult technique, you need to have a combination of map awareness, patience, and skillful execution.

This article will cover five essential components that, as of November 2023, will enable you to skillfully flank enemies in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to flank enemies like a pro in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Map awareness and route planning

A detailed understanding of the map is required for successful flanking in PUBG Mobile. Professional players generally have a natural understanding of the topography, popular drop points, and common player moves. Begin by studying the map during your drop and identifying potential flanking paths. Look for sites with natural cover, high terrain, and strategic advantages.

Once you've decided on a course, establish alternate paths in case your primary one becomes compromised. Use landmarks, buildings, and geographical characteristics to guide your moves in an unobtrusive manner. The idea is to take unexpected approaches that catch foes off guard rather than using known routes that catch them off guard.

2) Patience and timing

Flanking requires about as much patience as it does speed. Pro players understand the necessity of waiting for the ideal opportunity to strike. To obtain information about ongoing conflicts, listen to gunshots and pay attention to the kill feed. Unless absolutely necessary, avoid fighting foes directly; instead, take advantage of the element of surprise.

When carrying out a flank, timing is important. If applicable, collaborate with your team to create distractions or pull attention away from your chosen path. Choose instances when your opponents are distracted by other fights or in a vulnerable position. Patience mixed with exact timing ensures that your flank is executed smoothly, boosting your chances of surprising opponents.

3) Flank execution and adaptation

When you've achieved a good position, execute the flank with care. Remember to walk silently, crouch when necessary, and be mindful of your surroundings in PUBG Mobile. Approach your objective without being noticed by using the cover given by the landscape and structures.

Professional players are versatile, and flanking necessitates the ability to improvise. Be prepared to adapt your tactics on the fly if you encounter unexpected opposition or changes in the enemy's position. This may entail adopting a new route, repositioning, or even temporarily withdrawing to analyze the situation. To turn a possible disadvantage into a successful flank, flexibility and quick decision-making are essential.

Remember that practice and experience are essential to refining your flanking skills, so don't hesitate to experiment with different strategies and learn from each encounter on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.