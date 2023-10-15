PUBG Mobile guide for flanking enemies like pro players (October 2023)

Tactical prowess is essential for victory in the ever-changing environment of PUBG Mobile. Flanking is a pro-player strategy that entails attacking opponents from unexpected angles in order to catch them off guard and achieve a strategic advantage. To accomplish this difficult technique, you must combine map awareness, communication, and precise execution.

This guide will go over five crucial components that can assist you in flanking opponents like a pro in PUBG Mobile in October 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to flank enemies like a pro player in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Master the map

Map knowledge is your compass in PUBG Mobile. Learn about common drop spots, important routes, and critical vantage positions. Keep up with changes to the map dynamics, as developers alter them frequently.

Being aware of your surroundings allows you to develop effective flanking paths that catch foes off guard. Use lofty places and cover to move discreetly, and keep an eye on the map for gunfire indicators to properly estimate opponent movements.

2) Stealth is your ally

The essence of a successful flank is silent movement. Get a good pair of headphones to pick up on delicate sounds like footsteps or distant gunfire. Make strategic use of the prone position to reduce the sound of your own footstep.

A suppressor on your firearm becomes critical—it prevents your shots from exposing your location. Additionally, the ability to approach your opponents unobserved is vital for a successful flank, allowing you to turn the tables.

3) Timing is crucial

The difference between decent and outstanding flankers merely comes down to timing. Patience is a virtue in PUBG Mobile. Thus, wait for advantageous opportunities, such as when enemies are busy with other squads or distracted by external forces. Divert attention from your impending flank by using explosives or well-placed bullets.

A well-timed approach not only takes opponents off guard but also disrupts their preparations and generates chaos, creating the ideal opportunity for a successful flank.

4) Strategic decision-making

Not every circumstance lends itself to an effective flank in PUBG Mobile. Dynamically assess the battlefield and pick your battles intelligently. Avoid open regions where you risk being exposed, and instead, choose routes with plenty of cover and concealment.

Before you commit to a flank, assess the risk-reward ratio. Sometimes, being patient and waiting for the right moment rewards you better than rushing into a bad situation.

5) Team coordination and communication

Flanking becomes a powerful weapon when used by a coordinated squad. Communication is also another critical aspect. Use voice chat or quick orders to communicate your intentions to your team. For the greatest impact, coordinate distractions and synchronize attacks.

Sharing adversary positions and movements keeps your squad informed and everyone on the same page. Even the best-prepared opponents can be demolished by a cohesive squad executing well-coordinated flanks.

By honing these skills, you'll elevate your gameplay, outsmart opponents, and increase your chances of securing those coveted chicken dinners.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.