Pubg Mobile Guide: Which muzzle is the best?

A detailed look at the various Muzzles for an Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile.

Tips on how to use different muzzles in different situations.

Picture credit: pubgmobile.com

In the world of PUBG Mobile, guns don't kill people; skills and well-fitted guns do.

With the Season 13 halfway through, 60% of the people playing PUBG Mobile are pretty good with their aim. So it comes down to the attachments used by player in their guns. Dressing your guns with a few attachments can help you level your skills with your aim, or at least give you the confidence to take fights.

For a gun in PUBG Mobile, there can be many attachments like muzzle, stock, foregrip, magazine, etc. Some attachments don't make much of a difference, but the one that makes the most difference is the muzzle.

Because of the dynamic game-play in PUBG Mobile, no single muzzle is suitable for every situation. Here we discuss all the muzzles for an AR (automatic rifle) in the game.

All muzzle attachments for an AR (Assault Rifle) in PUBG Mobile:

#1: Compensator

Compensator (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corp)

The Assault Rifle compensator in PUBG Mobile is primarily designed to compensate for the vertical recoil.

The compensator offsets the vertical recoil by 15%. Additionally, the horizontal recoil is reduced by 10%. The compensator also slightly reduces the spread at a given distance, but not by much, though.

Advertisement

Compensators are very effective when used for a burst of fire seen in M16A4 or full-auto fire seen in M416. They are mainly used for long-range fights where the recoil is compensated. The major drawback of using a compensator, however, is that the muzzle flash is seen, unlike a flash hider where the muzzle flash is hidden.

#2: Suppressor

Suppressor.

The Suppressor greatly reduces the sound of an Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile. It also reduces the muzzle flash.

Suppressors give an advantage to players who don't pay close attention to the audio cues in-game. It allows you to burst or full-spray enemies while making substantially less noise than if you were using a flash hider or no muzzle attachment at all.

The shots are audible to players in close vicinity only. The suppressor also hides the muzzle flash to a great extent. The recoil remains the same when using a suppressor. There is no reduction in recoil or in the bullet spread.

#3: Flash hider

Flash Hider.

The Flash Hider completely removes the muzzle flash from your weapon in PUBG Mobile. This attachment makes it harder for a player to spot the flash of a gun, which is highly beneficial when taking cover or going prone.

Flash hiders make long-range fights more interesting because the enemy doesn't know where the shots are coming from. This gives a few extra seconds for a player to spot you after you fire on them, which can mean the difference between life and death in PUBG Mobile.

As an addition to hiding flash completely, the Flash hider also reduces vertical and horizontal recoil by 10%. There is no reduction in the firing sound, but it can be effectively used in long-range fights.