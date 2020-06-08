×
PUBG Mobile Guns damage list: Ranking from best to worst

  • Let's take a look at the damage inflicted by all the guns in PUBG Mobile.
  • There are several guns in PUBG Mobile that the players can try.
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 08 Jun 2020, 17:35 IST
PUBG Mobile Guns Damage List
PUBG Mobile Guns Damage List

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of guns in the game, that players can use to kill enemies. Every weapon differs from the other and deals a different amount of damage. The usage of guns depends on the playing style of each player. Most of the players choose to employ the weapons that deal high amounts of damage. 

On that note, here is a list of all weapons in PUBG Mobile and the damage given by them.

Damages of all the guns in PUBG Mobile

Assault Rifles

AKM – 49 Damage

AKM
AKM

Mk47 Mutant – 49 Damage

MK47 Mutant
MK47 Mutant

Groza – 49 Damage

Groza
Groza

M762 – 47 Damage

M762
M762

Scar-L – 43 Damage

Scar-L
Scar-L

M16A4 – 43 Damage

M16A4
M16A4

QBZ – 43 Damage

QBZ
QBZ

M416 – 43 Damage

M416
M416

Aug A3 – 43 Damage

Aug A3
Aug A3

G36C – 43 Damage

G36C
G36C

Sniper Rifles 

AWM – 105 Damage

AWM
AWM

M24 – 79 Damage

M24
M24

Ka98K – 75 Damage

Kar98K
Kar98K

Win94 – 66 Damage

Win94
Win94

Designated Marksman Rifle

MK14 – 61 Damage

MK14
MK14

SLR – 58 Damage

SLR
SLR

SKS – 53 Damage

SKS
SKS

QBU – 48 Damage

QBU
QBU

Mini14 – 46 Damage

Mini14
Mini14

VSS – 41 Damage

VSS
VSS

Submachine Guns

Thompson SMG – 40 Damage

Thompson SMG
Thompson SMG

UMP45 – 39 Damage

UMP45
UMP45

PP-19 Bizon – 35 Damage

PP-19 Bizon
PP-19 Bizon

MP5K – 33 Damage

MP5K
MP5K

Vector – 31 Damage

Vector
Vector

P90 – 30 Damage

P90
P90

UZI – 26 Damage

UZI
UZI

Shotguns

S686 – 216 Damage

S686
S686

S1897 – 216 Damage

S1897
S1897

S12K – 198 Damage

S12K
S12K

Sawed-off – 160 Damage

Sawed Off
Sawed Off

Light Machine Guns 

DP-28 – 51 Damage

DP-28
DP-28

M249 – 45 Damage

M249
M249

Pistols

R1895 – 55 Damage

R1895
R1895

R45 – 55 Damage       

R45
R45

P1911 – 41 Damage

P1911
P1911

P92 – 35 Damage

P92
P92

P18C – 23 Damage

P18C
P18C

Skorpion – 22 Damage

Skorpion
Skorpion

During combats, the damage provided by guns is not the only factor; it all depends on how the player utilises the weapons appropriately in ideal situations. Also, these stats are not officially put out by PUBG Mobile. These stats may not represent accurate values but are the closest values.

PUBG
