PUBG Mobile Guns damage list: Ranking from best to worst

Let's take a look at the damage inflicted by all the guns in PUBG Mobile.

There are several guns in PUBG Mobile that the players can try.

PUBG Mobile Guns Damage List

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of guns in the game, that players can use to kill enemies. Every weapon differs from the other and deals a different amount of damage. The usage of guns depends on the playing style of each player. Most of the players choose to employ the weapons that deal high amounts of damage.

On that note, here is a list of all weapons in PUBG Mobile and the damage given by them.

Damages of all the guns in PUBG Mobile

Assault Rifles

AKM – 49 Damage

AKM

Mk47 Mutant – 49 Damage

MK47 Mutant

Groza – 49 Damage

Groza

M762 – 47 Damage

M762

Scar-L – 43 Damage

Scar-L

M16A4 – 43 Damage

M16A4

QBZ – 43 Damage

QBZ

M416 – 43 Damage

M416

Aug A3 – 43 Damage

Aug A3

G36C – 43 Damage

G36C

Sniper Rifles

AWM – 105 Damage

AWM

M24 – 79 Damage

M24

Ka98K – 75 Damage

Kar98K

Win94 – 66 Damage

Win94

Designated Marksman Rifle

MK14 – 61 Damage

MK14

SLR – 58 Damage

SLR

SKS – 53 Damage

SKS

QBU – 48 Damage

QBU

Mini14 – 46 Damage

Mini14

VSS – 41 Damage

VSS

Submachine Guns

Thompson SMG – 40 Damage

Thompson SMG

UMP45 – 39 Damage

UMP45

PP-19 Bizon – 35 Damage

PP-19 Bizon

MP5K – 33 Damage

MP5K

Vector – 31 Damage

Vector

P90 – 30 Damage

P90

UZI – 26 Damage

UZI

Shotguns

S686 – 216 Damage

S686

S1897 – 216 Damage

S1897

S12K – 198 Damage

S12K

Sawed-off – 160 Damage

Sawed Off

Light Machine Guns

DP-28 – 51 Damage

DP-28

M249 – 45 Damage

M249

Pistols

R1895 – 55 Damage

R1895

R45 – 55 Damage

R45

P1911 – 41 Damage

P1911

P92 – 35 Damage

P92

P18C – 23 Damage

P18C

Skorpion – 22 Damage

Skorpion

During combats, the damage provided by guns is not the only factor; it all depends on how the player utilises the weapons appropriately in ideal situations. Also, these stats are not officially put out by PUBG Mobile. These stats may not represent accurate values but are the closest values.

