PUBG Mobile Guns damage list: Ranking from best to worst
- Let's take a look at the damage inflicted by all the guns in PUBG Mobile.
- There are several guns in PUBG Mobile that the players can try.
PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of guns in the game, that players can use to kill enemies. Every weapon differs from the other and deals a different amount of damage. The usage of guns depends on the playing style of each player. Most of the players choose to employ the weapons that deal high amounts of damage.
On that note, here is a list of all weapons in PUBG Mobile and the damage given by them.
Damages of all the guns in PUBG Mobile
Assault Rifles
AKM – 49 Damage
Mk47 Mutant – 49 Damage
Groza – 49 Damage
M762 – 47 Damage
Scar-L – 43 Damage
M16A4 – 43 Damage
QBZ – 43 Damage
M416 – 43 Damage
Aug A3 – 43 Damage
G36C – 43 Damage
Sniper Rifles
AWM – 105 Damage
M24 – 79 Damage
Ka98K – 75 Damage
Win94 – 66 Damage
Designated Marksman Rifle
MK14 – 61 Damage
SLR – 58 Damage
SKS – 53 Damage
QBU – 48 Damage
Mini14 – 46 Damage
VSS – 41 Damage
Submachine Guns
Thompson SMG – 40 Damage
UMP45 – 39 Damage
PP-19 Bizon – 35 Damage
MP5K – 33 Damage
Vector – 31 Damage
P90 – 30 Damage
UZI – 26 Damage
Shotguns
S686 – 216 Damage
S1897 – 216 Damage
S12K – 198 Damage
Sawed-off – 160 Damage
Light Machine Guns
DP-28 – 51 Damage
M249 – 45 Damage
Pistols
R1895 – 55 Damage
R45 – 55 Damage
P1911 – 41 Damage
P92 – 35 Damage
P18C – 23 Damage
Skorpion – 22 Damage
During combats, the damage provided by guns is not the only factor; it all depends on how the player utilises the weapons appropriately in ideal situations. Also, these stats are not officially put out by PUBG Mobile. These stats may not represent accurate values but are the closest values.
Published 08 Jun 2020, 17:35 IST