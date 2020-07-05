PUBG Mobile: Guns with lowest Recoil in the game

Recoil is the backward movement of a gun when it is fired.

A look at the guns that are best suited for mid-range accurate sprays in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has a variety of weapon categories, ranging from Pistols to Sniper Rifles. Players usually consider various factors before choosing the best gun for themselves. An essential factor for selecting weapons in the game is recoil control.

Players try to pick weapons that have low recoil and high accuracy. In this article, we discuss all the guns that have a low recoil in PUBG Mobile.

Guns with the lowest Recoil in PUBG Mobile

#1 AUG A3

AUG A3 is also known as the 'no recoil gun' in PUBG Mobile. It is one of the most stable guns in the game and is only available through airdrops. This gun is best suited for mid-range sprays if equipped with scopes like 3x or 4x. AUG A3 is also a great weapon for beginners in the game.

#2 M416:

M416 can have up to 5 attachments, including a muzzle, grip, magazine, and a tact stock. All these attachments make this gun a very stable weapon. M416 is the perfect weapon choice for close-range combats and to spray onto enemies.

#3 DP-28:

DP-28 has minimal recoil, and players can quickly shoot at enemies without any hassle. DP-28 is primarily a machine gun and has a maximum capacity of 47 bullets per round. The gun has an average spawn rate in the game.

#4 Scar-L:

Another weapon based on 5.56 ammunition, which has very low recoil, is Scar-L. The gun has a high spawn rate and is easily available. Scar-L also has less recoil, but due to its shakiness, players don't prefer to pick it up.

#5 G36C:

G36C is only available on the Vikendi map. The gun has a very high spawn rate and is easily accessible. G36C has minimal recoil and can be used to shoot mid to long-range sprays onto enemy players.

