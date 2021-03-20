PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,487,107 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile by Tencent is one of the most successful mobile games in the past few years. One of the main reasons for its success is the regular update by developers flushing out any cracks, bugs, etc.

The game is competitive in nature, so few players like to use scripts and hacks to bypass game mechanics and gain an unfair advantage over other players. This spoils not only users' interest but also the game's reputation.

To combat cheaters, developers have solid anti-cheat in place, which immediately bans a player upon detecting abnormalities.

Officials also disclosed the number of players they had banned in their weekly report, notifying fans about their actions against the hackers.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report

From March 12th to 18th, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,487,107 accounts, 25 percent more than the previous week's. Officials banned the accounts because they used third-party plug-ins to gain an unfair advantage in the game.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts:-

By Tier:

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

11% of Crown tier accounts

13% of Diamond tier accounts

11% of Platinum tier accounts

10% of Gold tier accounts

12% of Silver-tier accounts

35% of Bronze tier accounts

By Cheat used:

29 percent were banned due to auto-aim, which assists cheaters in aiming towards the enemy.

29 percent used X-Ray vision, which helped cheaters know the enemy's location even through solid objects.

23 percent were banned due to speed hacks which allow cheaters to move faster than any normal player.

Nine percent of cheaters were banned due to the use of a modification of area damage and 2 percent were banned for modification of character modes. In comparison, the remaining 8 percent of the players were banned for unspecified reasons.