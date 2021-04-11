PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,620,242 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile by Tencent has permanently banned more than 1.6 million accounts for using cheats. The announcement came through their social media pages under the Ban Pan initiative. This initiative was started last year, and this is the 29th report for the same.

A total of 1,620,242 were banned in the past week, i.e., from April 2-8. This is a four percent decrease from the previous report, where they suspended 1,691,949 accounts permanently.

The #BanPan is alive and well 🍳😈 From April 2nd through April 8th, we permanently banned 1,620,242 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include:



❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Other Hacks



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/5A5x0vsaDb — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 10, 2021

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

One percent of the accounts banned were from the topmost tier, i.e., Conqueror, while seven percent were from the Ace tier.

11 percent and 12 percent of users belonged to the Crown and Diamond category.

10 percent of Platinum players were suspended, followed by eight percent Gold and 11 percent Silver.

A whopping 40 percent of the users banned were from the lowermost tier, i.e., Bronze.

Type of cheats used in PUBG Mobile

21% of the accounts banned were due to Auto-Aim's use, which assists in aiming towards the enemy's head.

21% were banned due to X-ray Vision which is used to determine the position of hidden enemies.

17% were suspended due to Speed hacks which helped in moving at an ultra-rapid rate.

5% were banned due to the Modification of Area Damage, which increases the enemy's hit area.

8% were banned due to the Modification of Character Model, while the remaining 28% were suspended due to other miscellaneous hacks.

How to report Cheaters

Players who encounter cheaters during gameplay can report through the in-game report option or tag officials on social media with video proof.

PUBG Mobile developers are working hard to prevent hackers from ruining the experience. They regularly tweak the anti-cheat system to flush out cracks/bugs present in the game.