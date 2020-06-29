PUBG Mobile help center: How to contact customer support?

Here are the steps to contact PUBG Mobile's help center in order to get your problems solved by experts.

The customer service agents will get back to you as soon as possible, after you submit your query..

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile help center/customer support

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games, with over 500 million downloads. The game has also seen a high jump in its player base, aided by the developers bringing out regular updates to make the user experience smoother and better.

But sometimes, players encounter various problems in PUBG Mobile, like login and account ban issues. In these cases, they can contact the official help center of Tencent Games and describe the issue in order to find a solution.

Steps to contact PUBG Mobile help center

PUBG Mobile help center

Here is how to reach out to the PUBG Mobile customer care unit and get your problem solved:

Go to the official PUBG Mobile Help Center website that is specially designed to help players seeking support.

Look or search for the issue you are facing and check if it has been listed there.

Most of the queries have already been discussed there, but if you are not able to find your answer, then you can describe your issue to customer care.

In this case, open your PUBG Mobile app and go to the settings menu.

Locate the Customer Service icon and click on it. Then, click on the conversation icon and describe your issue in detail.

icon and click on it. Then, click on the and describe your issue in detail. After submission, the customer service agents will get back to you as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has announced its 0.19.0 update, which will be releasing on 7th July 2020. This version will bring with it the Livik map, a new cheer park, bonfire mode and much more.

Advertisement

The size and patch notes of the update are not known yet, but is expected to be around 2 GB. The update will be available for download from both the Google Play Store and the iOS Store.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Korean latest version 2020 APK download link