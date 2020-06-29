PUBG Mobile Korean latest version 2020: APK download link

Steps to download the PUBG Mobile Korean version 2020.

PUBG Mobile Korea's latest version can be downloaded from the QooApp.

PUBG Mobile Korea Latest Version 2020 (Image Credits: Gaming with Hyper)

PUBG Mobile Korean Version is currently running on its 0.18.0 version which includes Miramar 2.0, Cheer Park, Golden Mirado and other amazing features.

PUBG Mobile Kr Version is available to download from QooApp for free and the size of the game is around 1.7 GB. However, the players can also install the game using APK and OBB files. The download link for APK + OBB file is provided below along with the steps to install them.

PUBG Mobile Kr Latest 2020 APK+OBB Download

PUBG Mobile Latest APK and OBB QooApp Download Link: https://bit.ly/2T5z1p1

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Korea

Go to the link mention above and click on Download via QooApp.

Open the QooApp after the installation is done and download the PUBG Mobile Korea latest version.

Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

The size of the game will be around 1.7 GB and it will take around 2-3 minutes to get installed depending on the speed of the device.

and it will take around 2-3 minutes to get installed depending on the speed of the device. Open PUBG Mobile Korea and enjoy the game

Recently, PUBG Mobile has announced the 0.19.0 Update's release date and it will hit the global version on 7th July 2020. A lot of features like Bonfire Mode, new cheer park, exclusive Livik map, etc will be added to the game. Here's the official announcement made by the developers:

Break new ground starting July 7th! Version 0.19.0 arrives soon! Make sure you're prepared today!

The complete patch notes of the update are yet to be released. The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is also not known yet but is expected to be around 2GB.

Break new ground starting July 7th! 🚧



Version 0.19.0 arrives soon! Make sure you're prepared today! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/NRAaDogHJH — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 27, 2020

Players will be able to download the same from the respective app stores i.e., Google Play Store for Android and Apple Store for iOS devices.

