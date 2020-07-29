PUBG Mobile: How to change avatar in the game

PUBG Mobile has a great way of making a player's profile look better. A user can use various frames, avatars and other in-game elements, which can be obtained by completing achievements or getting tier titles. These avatars help a player make his/her profile look better.

In this article, we discuss how a user can change their avatar in PUBG Mobile.

Change avatar in PUBG Mobile

A player can change his/her avatar as per preference, and many different avatars can be used on their profiles. Here is a step by step guide to change the avatar in PUBG Mobile:

Visit your profile in PUBG Mobile.

Tap the small edit button on the top right corner.

Players can see the option to change their in-game avatar.

In the avatar section, they can choose from a variety of options.

Ways to change avatars in PUBG Mobile game

A player can choose his/her social media image as the avatar, or can select from various other avatars available in PUBG Mobile. Many premium avatars can be obtained from the shop via UC, while a player can also get cool ones by purchasing the Elite Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile also rewards players with awesome avatars on completing various achievements. Some of the best avatars are available on reaching higher tiers in the game, like Ace and Conqueror. These avatars give a legendary look to a player's profile.

Best avatars in PUBG Mobile

Royale Pass avatars

Elite royale pass avatars in PUBG Mobile game

In PUBG Mobile, players can obtain some cool avatars by purchasing the elite royale pass at various ranks. These avatars look impressive to other players as well.

Conqueror avatar

A player gets a legendary avatar on reaching Conqueror in any season of the game.

Redeem Section avatars

A player can also head to the redeem section in the shop to purchase great avatars, using silver fragments.

