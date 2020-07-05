PUBG Mobile: How to change the sensitivity of scopes

PUBG Mobile is immensely popular across the globe due to its support for customisation.

A look at how players can change the sensitivity settings of scopes in PUBG Mobile.

How to change the sensitivity of the scopes? (Image Credits: Wallpaper Access)

PUBG Mobile has been growing enormously, and the player base of the game is booming. The game has now surpassed the 100 million downloads mark on Google Play Store.

What makes PUBG Mobile unique is its support for customization. Players can change sensitivity settings for almost everything in the game. Hence, they have the liberty to customize sensitivity settings for all kinds of scopes too.

Some players are not comfortable with the default settings of the game and want to adjust these settings according to their preference. Here is how players can change scope sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

How to change the sensitivity of scope in PUBG Mobile?

To change the sensitivity of scope in PUBG Mobile, players can follow the below-stated steps:

There are two sensitivity settings for scopes - the camera settings and the ADS.

Camera settings come into the picture when the player is trying to look around while the scope is on. ADS does not affect the sensitivity when the player is trying to look around but affects the movement of the gun while shooting. It attributes towards the control of recoil by swiping the thumb.

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile on your device.

Step 2: Click on the Settings button present on the bottom right corner of the main screen.

Advertisement

Step 3: Go to the sensitivity tab available on the right side.

Step 4: Scroll down and find various scopes' sensitivity and adjust the values according to the preference.

Click here to know the best sensitivity settings for no recoil in PUBG Mobile.

Players can also save these sensitivity settings on the cloud to prevent losing them. It is recommended to do so if they want to safeguard their settings.