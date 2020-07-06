PUBG Mobile: How to control recoil with a gyroscope

Here's a brief guide on how to control recoil when using gyroscope in PUBG Mobile.

The gyroscope gives a huge advantage to players, making them better at the game.

PUBG Mobile, image via uhd wallpaper

PUBG Mobile is a competitive mobile game, and is one of the leading battle royale games, with a significant player base. The game’s ranking system is challenging, and its eSports infrastructure is very demanding, in terms of talent and hard work. PUBG Mobile requires practice and dedication from players if they are looking to become good at the game.

One of the most basic mechanics of the game is shooting. Perfecting shooting and recoil control is an important part, and one of the first steps, in becoming a decent PUBG Mobile player. There are many ways of controlling recoil in guns in the game. Some players play with manual settings, while others use gyroscope to get better speed and control over their game.

A gyroscope is known for giving impressive speed while aiming, and also a decent control over where the bullets go once fired. It is difficult to play with a gyroscope, but once players are used to this alternative system, their gameplay becomes much better in PUBG Mobile.

Let's take a look at how those who are still new to a gyroscope can control recoil in the game.

Control the recoil with gyroscope in PUBG Mobile

Recoil control with gyroscope

To control recoil with a gyroscope, players need to tilt their phone upwards. This means tilting the upper part of the phone where the index fingers rest, as shown in the above image. The best way to control recoil is by using a combination of both gyroscope and scrolling, using your index fingers/thumb.

This will give extra control over recoil, and most of the bullets fired will go in the desired direction. Usage of index fingers/ thumb will be minimal, and the gyroscope will manage most of the work.

It has to be remembered that ignoring the use of recoil control can misdirect bullets (usually upwards), and controlling the recoil by touch scrolling can control the direction of bullets. However, players get limited space on the screen to move down and control recoil for the full magazine of a gun.

This is where the gyroscope shines, as it enables players to tilt their phone to control recoil. It also reduces the time taken for aiming at a different target while controlling the recoil. Gyroscopes can basically reduce the use of hand scrolling on the screen, and players only need to tilt their devices in most situations.