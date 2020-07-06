20 best and trending names for PUBG Mobile

Here's a list of the 20 best and trendy in-game names for PUBG Mobile.

These fancy titles help a player build their own in-game identity.

Image Credit: Wallpapersden

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful battle royale games on the planet, with 600 million everyday players. The game is fairly easy to play; however, there are a wide variety of factors when playing it. You need to choose different weapons, follow certain strategies, and most importantly, your instincts to win the matches need to be high!

Apart from these intricacies, players also want to look good in the game, for which there are several in-game cosmetics and emotes. There are also a lot of professional players who are known for their stylish and trendy in-game names. Such names also help mark your presence in PUBG Mobile.

Thus, in this article, we have provided you with a list of 20 best and trending in-game names for PUBG Mobile.

20 best and trendy names for PUBG Mobile

Here are some of the names which you can use in your daily matches in PUBG Mobile:

ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢₦Ї₦ℑ₳ ༒

꧁༒☬M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷☬༒꧂

DEADPØØL

ツTiger♰Steelioツ

𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘’𝖘𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉

🐲Vΐ℘er

[PUBG]多SHROUD

HYDRA I DYNAMO

◥꧁WITCHER꧂◤

SOUŁ々MortaL

꧁▪ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ☆꧂

꧁ғ̶ᴇ̶ᴀ̶ʀ̶ʟ̶ᴇ̶s̶s̶꧂

『ZΞ℞Ø』么 Wolf

⎝✧GͥOͣDͫ✧⎠⎠

H¥DRA︽乙EUS

✞ঔৣ۝ÐâřҟŦﺂℜê۝ঔৣ✞

꧁༒☬₣ℜøźєη•₣ℓα₥єֆ☬༒꧂

꧁☬⋆ТᎻᎬ༒ᏦᎥᏁᏳ⋆☬꧂

Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ

༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐

However, if you don't like these names, you can go to Nickfinder.com to make your own stylish name for the game.

How to change your in-game name in PUBG Mobile?

For changing your existing in-game name, you need to follow these steps:

Step #1- Obtain a Rename Card in PUBG Mobile. You can click here to know about the free methods to obtain it in the game.

Step #2- After that, you need to use it and input your new in-game in PUBG Mobile.

Step #3- Your in-game name should change after a brief while, and you can play the game with your new trendy name.

