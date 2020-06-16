How to get rename card in PUBG Mobile in 2020

An easy and simple way to get a free rename card in PUBG Mobile.

Rename cards are used to change a player's in-game name.

Image Credit: GameBoyX/YT

PUBG Mobile is the epitome of success when it comes to mobile gaming. It has over 100 Million downloads on Google Play Store.

During the initial release of the game in 2017, many players kept their in-game names in a hurry or without overthinking. Thus, when some of them realised that they needed to change their names; there was no option available to do so.

Rename Card in PUBG

Addressing the issue, PUBG developers introduced 'rename cards' into the game to help players change their names in the game. This card is pretty hard to get, but you can easily change your name once you have acquired it.

Do keep in mind that you can only change your name only once a day. In this article, we will discuss two ways through which you can get rename cards in the game for free.

Ways to get the 'Rename card' in PUBG Mobile

#1 Process 1- Level 10 Progress Missions

Progress Missions

You can get a Rename ID card from progress missions. A rename card is unlocked after the completion of the 10th mission. This might not be useful for the players who are veterans at the game. However, newer players who have just started playing and need to change their name in the game can follow this method.

#2 Process 2- Returning user rewards

Returning User Rewards

In this process, you need not to play the game for at least 10-15 days. Once you sign in into the game, you will see a set of returning user missions. These missions are relatively easy to complete, and once you reach 400 activity points, you can have your free rename card.

