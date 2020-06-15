How to get free character voucher in PUBG Mobile in 2020

Let's take a look at all the in-game characters of PUBG Mobile.

Character vouchers can be unlocked in PUBG Mobile by following some easy steps.

PUBG Mobile is one of the best free-to-play battle royale games available on Android and iOS devices all over the world. The number of eSports tournaments organised by the game have increased significantly.

PUBG Mobile has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store which further underlines its huge player base.

As of now, PUBG Mobile has four major characters in the game. They are Sara, Viktor, Carlo and the latest inclusion Andy. All of these characters have various special abilities that impact the matches in some form.

Character vouchers are a unique currency in the game which enables players to unlock them via in-game events or some other ways. These vouchers can be spent to unlock characters in the game.

How to get Free Character vouchers in PUBG Mobile

Andy, the puppet master has bought us some free character vouchers as well. To claim those vouchers, follow these steps:

#1 Open PUBG Mobile and come to the home screen. You should see an Andy poster in your 'news' tab. Click on it.

Look at the bottom right corner

#2 One you have clicked on it. The story and video introduction of the new character will start rolling. Do not skip it and watch till the very end.

Andy Character Story in PUBG

#3 After watching the whole introduction clip, you will land on this page where you can claim the following rewards:

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap (01) Character Shard (05) Character Vouchers (60)

Free Rewards PUBG

#4 You can get your free Character vouchers here. These vouchers can help you get the characters for free if you have enough of them.

Free Character Vouchers

PUBG Mobile will see more character being added to the game soon.

