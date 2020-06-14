Athena PUBG player ID, sensitivity settings and more

Athena/Serioton is one of the best PUBG Mobile players out there. Here's is all you need to know about him.

This article will tell you his PUBG Player ID, Real name and sensitivity settings.

PUBG Mobile has seen the rise of many professional gamers since its release in 2017. With over 100 million downloads in the Google Play Store, it has a huge player base all over the world.

This game is a free-to-play battle royale game where the player drops onto a barren island, scavenges for weapons and eliminates other players to win the match.

With the rise in eSports all over the world, some legendary PUBG Mobile players have gained prominence as well, one such player is Athena who goes by his in-game name of Serioton, this Korean player is one of the most successful eSports players of all times.

'Lee Hyeong Seob' features a fantastic four claw playstyle and currently plays for the eSports team 'ROK.ARMY'. He specializes in hitting headshots and frequently does live streams on PUBG Mobile as well.

Athena PUBG Mobile ID

Athena PUBG ID

Athena's PUBG Player ID is 694984807 and his current statistics is shown below:

Athena KD Ratio

Here is his present rank in PUBG Mobile:

Ranked stats of Athena

Athena Youtube channel

'ATHENA Gaming' is the name of his YouTube Channel which has around 1.72 million subscribers. He frequently live-streams his matches and they are very entertaining to watch. Hehas a reach of approximately 200K views per video. Athena uses his iPad Pro 10.5 to play most of his matches.

Here is a match of Athena where he made 28 kills in a Solo Squad Ace Match:

Athena sensitivity settings

Casual players and beginners will always want to know the in-game settings which are being used by professionals. Here are the sensitivity settings used by Serioton.

Gyroscope settings

2x Scope: 39

3x Scope: 18

Red Dot, Holographic: 40

4x Scope: 6

6x Scope: 2

8x Scope: 2

ADS sensitivity

3rd Person (No Scope) : 100

1st Person (No Scope) : 88

2x Scope: 44

3x Scope : 18

Red Dot, Holographic : 53

4x Scope : 13

6x Scope: 10

8x Scope : 8

(sensitivity credits: PUBG Stars.xyz)

