Pubg Mobile: How did Players got 8100UC at Zero Rupee

Sudipto Biswas FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 183 // 23 Mar 2019, 12:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile UC

Before reading this article here is a short disclaimer that this article should be considered as delayed news and Sportskeeda doesn't entertain these kinds of stuff to viewers. Thus, after reading the post, you cannot do this trick because it has been patched by Google and hence keeping in mind we posted this after the correct action was taken for the same.

Yesterday there was a glitch which has been patched by google within a couple of hours in which you can get 8100UC at zero rupee in Pubg Mobile. Yes, you read it right. 8100UC in Pubg Mobile just for free which you can spend the same. How this thing actually happened?

Google Play Store posted many offers including the glitch that was Rs 140 offer to many users which you can get discount while purchasing an App or in-game items in Play Store. This kind of offers was brought because of Holi.

8100UC Glitch voucher

So Someone misused this Rs 140 voucher, keeping in mind the Season 6 was recently updated and thus the glitch spread like fire. Many People posted on Youtube and Facebook saying 8100UC in your Pubg Mobile account for free. This trick was only working specifically in India and many players including my teammates used this trick to get 8100UC and we find it that it wasn't a hoax!. We tried out if it was real or Hoax and Wow, 8100UC was transacted in my teammates Pubg Mobile account.

Will Pubg Corp Ban Players for this?. There is a very less chance that they will do the same as it was a glitch by Google and players used it. I mean in Massive, now I can see most of my in-game friends are using RP by the same trick. This trick spread very quickly and with very fewer steps to achieve. You can find it on Youtube, however, both companies took a heavy loss because of the bug by Google.

Pubg devs have disabled the gift option in the game as many people were making multiple accounts and gifting to their main account. You can also find that now no one can buy UC and disabled the same.

Pubg Developers Disabled the UC buy option

We recommend not to try and keep your precious Pubg Mobile account safe. You cant get UC for free unless you hack or find these kinds of bugs. Feel free to comment below your Opinion about the glitch.

Advertisement