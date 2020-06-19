PUBG Mobile: How to download Game for Peace to play Erangel 2.0

Erangel 2.0 is available in Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

This version of the game is not available on Play Store but it can be played by creating a WeChat or QQ account.

How to download the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile to play Erangel 2.0

PUBG Mobile is growing exponentially since its release in 2018. Originally the game was developed for PC before Tencent Games brought the game to the mobile platform, releasing not one but two games – PUBG: Army Attack and PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield. The latter was released worldwide as PUBG Mobile.

However, in May 2019, Tencent Games made it quite clear that they did not want to push for the release of the game in China but rather develop a game under the title of Game for Peace. This game met the requirements for release in China.

Usually, most of the new features in PUBG Mobile arrive first in the Chinese version of the popular battle royale game and then in the global version of the game.

Players who have been waiting for the revamped version of Erangel in PUBG Mobile have a piece of good news. The new Erangel map has been added in the Chinese version of the game during a recent update. Many players usually play the Chinese version of the game to try out the new features before these make their way to the global version of the game.

The Chinese version of PUBG Mobile is not available for download on the Play Store. However, players can download it from other sources.

How to download the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile to play Erangel 2.0?

Step 1: Download the apk file tap.io or click the link given below.

Click on the download button

Download Link: Click here.

Step 2: Enable the 'install from an unknown source' option.

Step 3: Install the game and login.

A WeChat or QQ account is a must to play the game. So it is advised to create either of the two accounts before downloading the game.

It is essential to keep in mind that the game is in Chinese, and there is no option to change the language.

