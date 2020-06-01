PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile beta version from Google Play Store?

PUBG Mobile Beta

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games among mobile players. The free to play game has already garnered over 500 Million downloads from Google Play Store. Moreover, the developers never fail to surprise the game's players, by delivering frequent content updates and bringing various additions to the game. These updates not only make the game much more enjoyable but also make it more interesting for the players.

Before releasing any update globally, Tencent Games always launch a beta version for the game. The main purpose is to test the new additions and eliminate bugs from the update, before releasing it for everyone. The beta version gives access to new features that haven't been introduced in the global version of PUBG Mobile. In fact, anyone can become a beta tester and participate in unreleased updates.

There are several methods available to download the beta version of PUBG Mobile but downloading it from Google Play Store is the most prominent one. Let's take a look at the guide to download PUBG Mobile beta version from Google Play Store:

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile beta version from Google Play Store:

PUBG Mobile Beta Google Play Store

Google Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.igce

Visit the above link from any browser in your phone and it will redirect you to Google Play Store. Click on the install button and the beta version will start downloading. Once the download completes, open the PUBG Mobile Beta version from the installed applications list. Log in to a guest account. After you hop into the PUBG Mobile beta servers, you will get access to exclusives maps and modes

The beta version weighs around 1.4GB. Therefore, the whole process will take around 15-20 minutes depending on your internet connectivity and phone speed. It's also important to verify the free storage space to accommodate additional files. There's no need to uninstall the standard or global version of PUBG Mobile to install the beta version, so it erases any signs of complexity.