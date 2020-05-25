PUBG Mobile: How to find flare guns and scoped Winchester 94 in Miramar

Source: Hindustan Times

The Miramar map in PUBG Mobile has received a major upgrade which makes it a hotspot for loot. The desert map is filled with storms of sand that players must get through while killing enemies and gathering loot. The Golden Mirado and the vending machines are also part of the latest upgrade in PUBG Mobile. Additionally, there are flare guns and a new version of Winchester 94 (with a scope) on the Miramar map.

How to find them flare guns and scoped Winchester in Miramar in PUBG Mobile

Source: Hindustan Times

Flare Guns

In Miramar, flare guns are very rare. When a flare gun is shot, players get access to crate weapons such as AWM and Mk14. Pecado, which is a small town in Miramar is among the best places to find flare guns. Hacienda Del Patrón is another location where you'll find flare guns.

Source: Pinterest

The prison in Miramar in PUBG Mobile is a highly underrated location as it sits in the southernmost section of the map. But, it is a good place to get enough loot for the whole team. You can also go to the graveyard, where you can find a flare gun inside the burial ground.

Scoped Winchester 94

The scoped Winchester 94 was introduced by PUBG Mobile and it is equipped with a 2.7x scope, meaning it can be used as a mid-range sniper. In Miramar, there are three areas where you will find that weapon. The Water Treatment facility which is a public utilities area may not seem exciting but it is one of the most rewarding places on the map.

Furthermore, there's Campo Militar which is very spread and it gives you plenty of space to stage ambushes and take enemies down.The scoped Winchester 94 can also be found in El Pozo, which is one of Miramar's major cities. The best places are the cement buildings, warehouses, motels, circus circle area, the great barns, blue ground buildings and the boxing ring.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings with gyroscope