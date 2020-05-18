PUBG Mobile: How to get character voucher

Pic Courtesy: Tencent Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the most played battle royale game in India. The game offers a wide variety of weapon and skins, but currently, there are only three characters in the game – Victor, Sara and Carlo.

All the characters present in the game.

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile HD Images

Notably, the character Victor is free to claim in PUBG Mobile, but what's important to understand is that every character has a different appearance and special abilities.

While you do need to spend UC to buy these characters, for gamers who do not have enough UC to make the purchase, there's no need to worry. The characters can also be claimed by collecting character vouchers that can later be used to redeem the characters.

You can get these characters for free in PUBG Mobile by completing daily tasks. There is an event by the name 'Time to get some R&R', which is live from 18th May 2020 to 25th May 2020. The missions are not quite complicated and can be completed quite quickly.

Follow the steps given below to get characters without spending -

1.Open PUBG mobile and click on the Events Tab.

2. Click on the “Time to get some R&R” event.

Advertisement

Time to get some R&R

3. Complete the challenges that reward you character vouchers.

Daily challenges will reward the players with the character until the event ends. The character voucher can then be used to purchase the Sara or Carlo character. Importantly, you require 600 character vouchers to unlock Sara and 1200 character vouchers to claim Carlo.

You can also reduce the price of the character in terms of UC by using character voucher.

UC Discount using Character voucher

From the above picture, it is evident that if you don’t have the required number of character voucher to redeem it for free, you can partially reduce the UC that will be needed to purchase the character.

There are several videos and articles that show different ways to get free character voucher by changing the IP address to that of other countries. However, that would work only if you don't start a match. Starting a match with VPN would be considered as use of third party application by Tencent gaming and could lead to the ban of your account.