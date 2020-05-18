How to download PUBG Mobile HD Images
- How to download PUBG Mobile HD Images to set as the wallpaper, lock screen image and cover image.
- Find multiple high-quality images including those of weapons and maps from the PUBG Mobile game.
PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games in India. With Season 13 of the game underway at the time of writing this article, the number of gamers who are actively playing the game continues to increase with every passing day.
With PUBG Mobile being one of the most successful games, many gamers desire to have images from the game set as their wallpapers on their Android, iOS and Windows devices. Certain gamers also use PUBG images for their lock screen, Facebook cover, Twitter cover and even Youtube thumbnail.
If you're one of those gamers who haven't been able to download a wallpaper successfully, we've got you covered.
HD IMAGES
WEAPONS
PUBG Mobile provides a wide variety of weapons for the gamers to pick from. Achieving a chicken dinner is not easy with just basic weapons like WIN64 and Crossbow in hand.
With many classic and unique weapons available in the game, here are a few wallpapers you can use -
MAPS
PUBG Mobile is known for the stunning map designs and layouts in the game, and here are some of the HD pictures of the map in the game.
With PUBG Mobile known for fantastic designs, maps and layouts, the above images, which come without any watermark can be conveniently used anywhere.
You can also visit the following sites for more such stunning pictures -
wallpapercart.com
This site has the most extensive collection of HD pictures of PUBG Mobile which can be used as wallpapers and covers. Click here to visit wallpapercart.com.
wallpaperaccess.com
Another place where you can conveniently search for PUBG Mobile pictures and download them quite easily.
Click here to visit wallpaperaccess.com.
wallpapercave.com
An alternate option to the sites above mentioned, good quality designs can be downloaded from here as well.
Click here to visit wallpapercave.com.