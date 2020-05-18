PUBG Mobile: How to get free skins

P92 Toy Alliance.

PUBG Mobile offers a wide variety of skins and in-game cosmetics which require the player to pay UC, the in-game currency. Many players crave these skins and cosmetics, but they don’t want to spend money to purchase them.

There are few ways to get these skins and in-game items for free.

PUBG Mobile: Ways to get UC for free

1. Google Opinion Rewards

It is a reward-based application developed by Google which gives the users with Google play credits for answering the surveys. With these credits, you can purchase UC and then use this UC for skins in PUBG Mobile.

2. Redeem Codes

Tencent Games releases redeem codes frequently, using these codes can provide the players skins, cosmetics and also emotes.

To redeem codes, visit the redemption center and enter all the required details. These codes are not unlimited and have to be used quickly to redeem in-game items in PUBG Mobile.

3. Earning UC

There various ways in a player can earn UC in PUBG Mobile . Some of the methods are

PUBG Bonus Challenges – Bonus Challenges provides a system by which players show their skills and earn battle coins which are exchanged for UC.

Swagbucks – It is a GPT site, where one can complete specific tasks to redeem gift cards.

Idle-empire – It is also a GPT site where specific tasks have to be completed to redeem Google play gift card which can be used to purchase skins.

Players can also get skins by completing Royal Pass missions that increase the RP level. Even in the free pass, there are a few skins which players can acquire. For example, in this season at RP 50 there is a Toy Alliance P92.

These are few of the legal ways in which you can earn free skins. There are many blogs and videos on the internet that claim to offer free skins and require to download specific applications or visit a website to generate UC to purchase skins in PUBG Mobile. These applications and sites usually do not work. Sometime these applications might come from untrustworthy developers.