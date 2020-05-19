PUBG Mobile: How to get a Fox outfit and other rewards in Model Soldier Event?

Model Soldier Event PUBG Mobile; Image Credits: Spartan Subh

PUBG Mobile events are certain specialities in the game which makes it more enjoyable for the players. Apart from bringing about some good experience, it also rewards players with exclusive items for free upon participating in it. These types of events are frequently introduced in the PUBG Mobile game, and the latest addition to the event section is the Model Soldier Event.

After participating in this latest event, players can get free rewards like Fox Outfit set, Fox cap, free AG currency, Supply coupon and much more. The event started on May 19 and will end on June 2. While the event is live, players can easily grab free items in the game by completing simple missions.

Here's a walkthrough of the Model Soldier Event -.

How to get free rewards in PUBG Mobile Model Soldier Event?

In order to receive get free rewards in the game, players need to follow the simple steps listed below -

#1 Go to the Model soldier event in the PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Lobby

The first step is to enter the event in the game by tapping on a small banner located at the bottom right on the screen.

#2 Complete the missions and collect scissors to spin

List of rewards

In order to collect rewards, players need to complete a set of missions and collect points. The number of points required to redeem a particular item is displayed in the bottom left of the screen.

#3 Click on get more to see the complete list of missions

Missions

The list of available missions which need to be accomplished in order to collect scissors. With the help of scissors, players can spin in the event and gather points.

#4 Hit the golden scissor button at the bottom right of the screen

Golden button

Once you have enough scissors, hit the golden button and the game will choose random points between all of the possible outcomes. For instance, if the spin needle lands on medkit, you will get 10 points.

As mentioned earlier, the event is scheduled to come to an end on June 2, and hence players have around 2 weeks to get all these rewards.

Also, daily missions are very easy to complete and require no extra efforts. Completion of the event will also unlock the exclusive Fox outfit set which will remain in the inventory for 14 days.