PUBG Mobile: How to get a free premium crate coupon from Chicken Treasure event

Many new outfits and weapon skins can be acquired by opening premium crates in PUBG Mobile.

By following the steps below, players can get unique outfits without spending any UC, through free premium crate coupons.

How To Get A Free Premium Crate Coupon In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is renowned for its in-game outfits and weapon skins. These skins enhance a player's in-game character look and make them look cooler. These outfits or weapon skins can be acquired by opening the various crates available in the game. Players are always on the lookout for free coupons to get these outfits and gun skins. In this article, we discuss how to get a guaranteed free premium crate coupon in PUBG Mobile.

There is a free trick with which you can get a guaranteed free premium crate coupon. The coupon can be used to open premium crates and get some cool outfits or weapon skins. In this way, players do not need to spend any UC or money to get this reward from the event.

Free Premium Crate Coupon In PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile has launched a new Chicken Treasure event in the game. The event has various outfits, weapon skins and other items. Players can play Chicken Treasure by using UC and collect all the rewards. The event has two main rewards; Mother Clucker Set and Cherry Blossom Dacia.

Follow these steps to get a free premium crate coupon:

#1 Open PUBG Mobile, you will see the new Chicken Treasure event.

#2 Now tap on the event, you will see some new outfits and weapon skins.

#3 Find the yellow chicken on the bottom right corner of the event.

#4 You will receive a free premium crate coupon in your inventory.

The event period is from 6th June 2020 to 26th June 2020. So players can claim the reward before the events go offline. Don't forget to share this with your friends and help them get this premium crate coupon and cool new outfits as well.

