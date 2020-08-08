PUBG Mobile: How to get a free rare outfit in the game

PUBG Mobile players are always on the hunt for free exclusive rewards in the game like weapon skins, outfits, vehicle skins, and much more. Generally, Tencent Games, the developer of the game, offer rare items through the Royale Pass or in crates that require UC (Unknown Cash) to obtain items from it.

However, for free users, purchasing UC is not a feasible option to get hold of skins in the game.

For those who are always looking for freebies in the game, PUBG Mobile introduces limited-time events and partnerships with other brands. They reward players with rare items, but only for a specific period.

PUBG Mobile recently partnered with Midasbuy, who are authorized sellers of PUBG UC cash. As part an exclusive partnership, Midasbuy are currently running a promotional offer for users through which players can claim a Cool Cat outfit set worth 200 UC for free.

All you need to do is follow some simple steps listed below. Here's what you have to do to claim the free Cool Cat outfit set in PUBG Mobile.

How to get a free Cool Cat outfit set in PUBG Mobile?

Visit https://midasbuy.com. Register on the website by entering your e-mail address. Link your PUBG Mobile account on the website. Upon successful registration, the website will send the costume to your PUBG Mobile mailbox. Open the mailbox in the game to receive your gift.

Cool Cat Outfit

Note: As per the terms and conditions, the outfit set is only valid for 10 days.

Moreover, there are very few chances to get a free, permanent outfit in the game. In most instances, the officials offer it only for a limited period.

Players can get this rare outfit set by navigating to the Inventory section of the game and choosing the desired item from the wardrobe.