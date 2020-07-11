PUBG Mobile: The truth behind UC hack websites

Here's a quick guide on whether PUBG Mobile UC hack sites is real or fake.

UC are in-game currency used to buy the royale pass, outfits and other items.

PUBG Mobile UC hack

PUBG Mobile provides a great battle royale experience to its players. It also has a special in-game currency, called UC, which is used to get premium outfits and weapon skins. As a result, all players want to get their hands on this currency for free. For this, they take help from websites like PUBG Mobile UC hack, which is no the brightest of ideas.

Today, we discuss the authenticity of sites like PUBG Mobile UC Hack.

#1 Legal or illegal?

PUBG Mobile does not promote sites like UC hack. These websites are made to get access to your accounts and then remove your ownership from them. These accounts are then resold on the internet. It means that all the effort and time spent on your account get wasted for the sake of some free UC.

Hence, always buy UC from legit sources like your in-game shop section. They are more secured and trusted sources to invest your hard-earned money in.

#2 Account ban for 10 years

PUBG Mobile UC hack

Many players lose their accounts due to using fake UC websites on the internet. Players often uses their PUBG Mobile accounts to access such scam websites, and thus loses control of their accounts. There are major chances that they will also get their PUBG Mobile accounts banned.

Nowadays, if PUBG Mobile detects anything wrong with your account, you will get an instant ban. If the unethical activities still persist on your account, then you will get a 10-year ban from the game.

#3 Losing personal account details

PUBG Mobile UC hack

Most of the time, when someone uses these PUBG Mobile UC hack websites, he/she ends up losing his/her account details. The details can be your Facebook account, Google account or even Twitter account.

Some of these PUBG Mobile UC hack websites claim that after entering your details, you will get free UC in your accounts. But all this is just a scam, and users lose ownerships of their accounts if they key in any details. To recover ownership of your PUBG Mobile account is also a very difficult task.

NOTE: Always stay away from websites claiming to provide free UC to your PUBG Mobile accounts.

