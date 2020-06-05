How to get a free S12K skin in PUBG Mobile

This article explains how the players can get a free S12K skin using the new Guncraft Firearm in PUBG Mobile.

The Guncraft Firearm is available to only individual players and is expected to come out with the new update.

How to get a free S12K skin (Picture Courtesy: Master Plan Gaming/YT)

No player can resist the temptation of new skins in PUBG Mobile. Thus, when these exclusive skins are available for free, it is truly the icing on the cake. Players are always on the lookout for free skins. Usually, they are expected to shell out some UC to get them. Lately, the demand for the skins has been a lot more than before.

Players can get free S12K skin using the Guncraft Firearm with just a free spin.

What is Guncraft Firearm in PUBG Mobile?

Using this option, the players can craft their own skins, unleashing their creativity and designing skills. The players are provided with paints, stickers, textures and many other items.

The Guncraft Firearm option consists of a spin that provides the player with the items mentioned above to customize the gun. The first spin of the day is free for the players and every spin after that would cost 60 UC.

The players can obtain a free S12K skin after they use the Guncraft spin once.

This option is available to individual players. The reason for this given by the PUBG Mobile official discord staff was:

Snippet of the message by the moderator

Other ways to get free skins

There are many different ways in which the players can get exclusive skins for free, as detailed below:

#1 Redeem codes

These codes are released by Tencent games. Players can get unique skins for free with these codes.

#2 Earning free UC

The players can earn free UC via GPT apps and sites such as Google Opinion Reward, Idle-Empire, Swagbucks and so on. Players would have to complete various tasks like answering surveys and quizzes.

So trying to log in and log out multiple times will not help players get the Guncraft option as claimed by several people.