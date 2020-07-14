PUBG Mobile: How to get free Season 14 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 14 has been officially released and the latest Royale Pass of the season is now available for purchase. As usual, Royale Pass has two different variants- Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade plus- and both offer different perks.

The Elite Upgrade costs 600 UC and players can unlock elite missions after purchasing it. The Elite Upgrade Plus is the second version of the Season 13 Royale Pass and costs 1800 UC. The upgraded version can instantly unlock amazing rewards just after its purchase.

However, not everyone can spend money and invest UC cash to get Royale Pass. This is why we have listed some methods through which you can get the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass for free in the latest PUBG Mobile update.

How to get the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass for free

#1 Earning from Apps

Earning apps for Royale Pass

There are a lot of apps, like Zupee Gold, that give out Paytm cash for free. All a player has to do is install the app and answer simple questions. The money won would automatically be credited in their app wallet. Furthermore, it can be redeemed in one's Paytm account to pay for UC in PUBG Mobile. This is the most prominent and safest method to get Season 14 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile at no cost.

#2 Giveaways

Season 14 RP Giveaway

There are a lot of PUBG Mobile streamers and YouTubers who give away free Elite Royale Passes to their audience as a part of their promotion. In fact, Sportskeeda also hosts several PUBG Mobile giveaways on our Instagram handle @sportskeedaesports.

Players will have to participate in the giveaways and if they are lucky, they will get the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass for free.

Along with steamers, PUBG Mobile also does free giveaways, just like they did for the Season 12 Royale Pass. You can keep an eye on their Twitter and Instagram accounts for such giveaways.

#3 Get UC from Elite Royale Pass

The Elite Royale Pass

This method is a paid one but it requires a one-time investment. The Elite Royale Pass offers a total of 600 UC as Royale Pass(RP) mission rewards. Players will need to buy the Elite Royale Pass just once and then complete the RP missions.

The Elite Royale Pass costs only 600 UC, and players can get the amount back pretty easily. It is recommended that players should not spend the earned UC from Royale Pass on any crate opening if they want to consistently buy the future Royale Passes.

