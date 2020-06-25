PUBG Mobile: How to get Jungle Warrior title in the game

The Sanhok Relic Hunt event will go on till 7th July in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile players need to complete daily missions to get Bone Chain, Sundial, and Mysterious Feather.

Sanhok Relic Hunt event (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile has loads of titles and achievements that the players can earn. These titles also reflect the skills of the players. Hence, many players just for the sake of bragging, try and collect as many titles as possible.

Also Read: How to play the new Livik Map in PUBG Mobile Beta.

Jungle Warrior is one such title that is up for grabs. It is an event-specific title that the players can get from Sanhok Relic Hunt. The event began on 24th June and will end on 7th July. The players can complete the mission on any map, and it is not specific to only Sanhok.

PUBG Mobile players need to complete daily missions to get Bone Chain, Sundial, and Mysterious Feather.

How to get the title of Jungle Warrior in PUBG Mobile?

It is quite easy to collect the title of Jungle Warrior, though it is available only for a limited period, i.e., for 30 days.

Here is how you can get the title

To claim or redeem the title, the players must have 1 Bone Chain, 1 Sundial, and 1 Mysterious Feather, which they can get by completing daily missions.

Advertisement

Players can quickly redeem it by playing today’s daily missions i.e.

Complete 1 Classic match (reward is one bone chain)

Complete 3 Classic matches (reward is one sundial)

Spend a total of 60 minutes in the game (reward is one mysterious feather)

These are not the only available missions; there are several others that players can complete.

However, these are the easiest to complete. For the first and second missions, players just need to start the match. Even if they do not win, the mission will still be counted as completed.