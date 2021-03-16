PUBG Mobile has become a rage in the battle royale category. The game has garnered millions of downloads on different apps stores. It features Ultra-HD quality graphics and impressive dynamics.

With the start of each new season in the title, players look to improve their stats and specifically their KD ratio for the season. A player with a high KD ratio is considered a pro player in the game.

PUBG Mobile: How to increase KD ratio in season 18

#1 - Play with the regular squad

Players looking to increase their KD ratio in season 18 of PUBG Mobile should play with a regular squad. When players play in a regular team, they get to know their teammates' strengths and weaknesses.

In a random squad, teammates don't usually land in one place. This leads to greater chances of a player getting knocked down or finished in the match without getting good kills.

#2 - Work on skills

With PUBG Mobile, players need to keep improving their skillset. Players with good aim and reactions will always beat players who choke their aim and have bad reflexes.

To improve skills and reaction timing, players can play lots of TDM warehouse matches. It will help them get better at 1v1 fights and eventually help them win more gunfights in classic matches.

#3 - Improve close-range and mid-range gunfight

In a classic match, players get most of their kills in close-range and mid-range battles. Improving both of these ranges will surely help players increase their K/D ratio in Season 18 of PUBG Mobile.

To improve, players can play Arena Training or TDM Warehouse matches to gain more confidence in one-on-one battles. For mid-range gunfights, it all depends on players' recoil control and aim. The training ground comes very handy for improving recoil control on different weapons in the game.

#4 Get a stable device and data connection

If the device and data connection are not stable, players will lose most of their gunfights and die in the game's early stages. In most cases, players fail to kill the desired number of enemy players.

It is recommended that players have a good device and stable data connection, which will help achieve low ping and less lag in PUBG Mobile.

