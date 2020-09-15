PUBG Mobile: How to increase RP in Season 15

The PUBG Mobile developers continue to release frequent content updates to keep the players glued to the game. Among all these updates, a new Royale Pass is introduced each season to reward players with exclusive items.

A brand new Season 15 Royale Pass has just arrived in PUBG Mobile featuring many new exciting outfits, weapon skins and emotes. In order to obtain these items and rewards, players have to use Royale Points (RP) which can be earned through Royale Pass missions.

This article will explain some of the common methods to increase Royale Points in the brand new Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile Season 15.

How to increase RP in PUBG Mobile Season 15

#1 Complete daily missions

PUBG Mobile Daily Events

The easiest way to earn loads of Royale Points in PUBG Mobile is by completing events. Each day, many new daily tasks are introduced which reward players with RP upon their completion. These events are on a timer but they grant a lot of points.

Daily missions and challenge missions are the two types of missions which players need to focus on.

#2 Daily Login

PUBG Mobile Login

A player can also earn RP by logging in to PUBG Mobile daily. Users who don’t have enough time to play matches regularly can simply log in to get some RP. Usually, ranks between the 10-12 level can be attained by logging in daily.

#3 Purchasing RP Points

PUBG Mobile Elite Royale Pass (Image Courtesy: The Golden Pan)

This method requires real-cash investment but is the easiest way to increase RP quickly. Players can buy UC which can, in turn, be used to purchase RP points in PUBG Mobile.

#4 Complete Weekly challenges

Weekly challenge

Like daily missions, these challenges also refresh after a specific time. As the name suggests, each week, a new set of missions is introduced in the RP section but they grant more RP than daily missions.

