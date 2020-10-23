How to level up fast in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games across the globe. Players love the high-quality graphics as well as the engaging dynamics of the game. The title has an interesting method by which players' experience level increases in the game. It helps to differentiate whether a player is a pro or has just started to play the game. In this article, we have discussed potential ways to level up faster in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Ways to level up fast in Season 15:

#1 Playing more classic matches:

Classic matches in PUBG Mobile

The most efficient way to level up faster in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile is to play more classic matches. A classic match gives you the most amount of experience points. So the more you play, the quicker your experience level goes up.

#2 Surviving for a longer duration:

Survival to level up faster in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Medium.com)

Another great way to level up faster in the ongoing season of the game is to survive longer in a match. Focus more on playing classic games, and instead of trying to pick every fight, simply try to survive in them for a minimum of 20 minutes. The best maps to quickly level up are Erangel 2.0 and Miramar.

#3 Using experience cards:

EXP cards in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile also rewards players with experience cards for completing various missions in the game. These experience cards, when activated, reward players with double experience points, and will thereby make your level rise twice as fast as normal. Players can get experience cards for free from the Elite Royale Pass rewards.

#4 Completing daily and progress missions:

Daily mission in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a great system of daily missions, where players get free EXP points. The missions reward players with up to 200 experience points on a daily basis.

#5 Play arcade matches:

Arcade matches in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Republic World.com)

The last tip is to play arcade matches like Quick Match or War Mode to level up faster in PUBG Mobile. When playing the PUBG Mobile with a limited amount of time, taking part in these quick game modes can prove to be the way to go.

