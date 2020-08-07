PUBG Mobile: How many MB is the 1.0 beta update?

Tencent Games has finally confirmed the release of the Erangel 2.0 map in the next major update of PUBG Mobile. Following the reveal of the Erangel 2.0 update, the officials have also introduced a new update series of PUBG Mobile, starting from 1.0.

As per one of the recent announcements made by PUBG Mobile, the beta testing for v1.0 was set to begin on 6 August, which was going to feature the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map and other exciting features.

However, due to some technical issues, the release of PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update was delayed by a few hours. In this article, we take a look at the update size of 1.0 beta update.

How many MB is PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update?

The size of the beta update is around 1400 MB (1.4GB). This means that players need to have approximately 2 GB of storage space available on their smartphones to accommodate this update.

The latest announcement post reads:

Please know that the new map which is in progress, Erangel 2.0, is very important to us considering that the classic battle royale is at the heart of PUBG Mobile, and we want to make sure to deliver the best experience possible for our players. You will be informed once the update is available.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update patch notes

Erangel 2.0:

Upgraded graphics

Building adjustments

Adjustments to significant resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zone

New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks, etc

Building structure changes

Livik improvements:

New weapon: M1014

Art and graphics improvements

Stage balancing

Bug fixes

Cheer Park:

Training ground 2.0

Cheer Park showdowns

Island in the lake at Cheer Park

System improvements:

UI 2.0

