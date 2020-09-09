PUBG Mobile: How many MB is the 1.0 global version update?

The much anticipated 1.0 New Era update finally arrived in PUBG Mobile yesterday. The new Erangel 2.0 map has also come out with this update and is now available for everyone.

Size of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update

The size of the update is around 1 GB. Players will need approximately 1.84 GB of space on Android phones and 2.27 GB storage for iOS devices to accommodate this update.

According to the official announcement, the update was rolled out at around 9:30 AM IST (04:00 UTC). However, the release time of the update might have differed from device to device.

The exact announcement on the official PUBG Mobile Discord server read:

"The 1.0 update started rolling out slowly to players at 04:00 UTC (20 minutes ago) and should be fully rolled out at 07:00 UTC. This update requires approximately 1.8 GB of storage space for Android and 2.17 GB of additional storage space for iOS. Players on different versions are unable to invite one another, so please update as soon as possible."

Players can update the game between 8th September and 13th September (UTC +0) to get:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

Several new features have been added to the game. The main highlight of this update is the aforementioned revamped Erangel map, while the developers also improved the graphics quality, visual effects, particle quality and much more.

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

New classic mode gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik improvements (New weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-themed gameplay

Payload mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween infection mode (available from 23rd October)

Graphic quality upgrades

Cheer Park: Training ground updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from 23rd October)

After the 1.0 update, the PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass will also come out on 14th September 2020. Players would then be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.