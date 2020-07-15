PUBG Mobile: How many points to reach conqueror in Season 14

PUBG Mobile recently launched Season 14 on its global servers. The new season arrived with fresh Elite Royale Pass rewards, and new rankings for players. It is well-known that every player tries to reach the highest tier in the game, which is conqueror. This level has great competition, and many highly-skilled players. A player needs lots of dedication and great skills, with better decision making, to reach this tier in PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we have discussed how many points are needed to reach conqueror tier in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

Amount of points needed to reach conqueror tier in Season 14

Conqueror tier is the highest in Season 14

In PUBG Mobile, there is no fixed point ranking at which stage a player will get the conqueror tag. Instead, the top 500 players of any server get to the conqueror tier. A player can become a conqueror on reaching the ace tier (4200 points), if his/her rank is in the top 500.

If a player comes in the top 500 players list after reaching ace tier, the next morning, their rank will be converted to conqueror. It means he/she will need to push his/her rank up to at least the top 400 to be sure of getting the conqueror title for themselves.

Nowadays, the competition for the conqueror tag has become very tough. A player needs great skills and strategies to achieve this and become a pro PUBG Mobile player.

Career results page in PUBG Mobile

If a player is looking to push his rank to conqueror, he/she can push in solo or duo servers. As in squad, the competition is very high, and they will need a perfect squad and lots of effort and time to reach this tier in PUBG Mobile. Players can achieve it more easily in solo and duo modes, as there is less competition.

Conqueror tier rewards

Rewards for reaching Conqueror tier

The conqueror tier has the following rewards:

Season Conqueror Title

Season Conqueror Frame

Mythic Entry Effect

2000 Silver Fragments

