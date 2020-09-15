PUBG Mobile: How to quickly reach Conqueror in Season 15

PUBG Mobile has emerged as a successful battle royale game on the mobile platform. It features high-quality graphics and immersive in-game dynamics.

The game has diverse in-game elements that have helped in retaining the majority of the players. One such element is the PUBG Mobile tier system, which always gives the players something to strive for. Most of them want to reach the highest possible tier, which is Conqueror.

In this article, we discuss some key points that need to be kept in mind if you're pushing for Conqueror this season.

Reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile

#1 Choosing the best server

How to quickly reach Conqueror in Season 15 in PUBG Mobile

Choosing the appropriate server is really important if you're pushing for the Conqueror this season. Select a server that is best suited for you and has the lowest ping. It will help if you decide the mode in which you want to reach the Conqueror tier. You can pick from solo, duo, and squad mode.

The server on which you play the game has an important role in rank push. Always select a server that has less ping and lag, and will not make your game run choppy.

#2 Good device and data connection

Reach Conqueror quickly in Season 15 in PUBG Mobile(Image credits- Esports Junkie.com)

Playing on a decent device with a stable internet connection should be the priority. A lot of players are alive in the final play zone, and it is all down to who has a faster internet connection and better gaming skills. If your internet connection is laggy, you might fire from your weapon, but the game will not register your shots on the server, and you'll end up losing the game.

If your data connection is not stable, there are chances of you getting a server timeout error.

#3 Playing tactically

How to quickly reach Conqueror in Season 15 in PUBG Mobile

Planning your next move is a key aspect of battle royale games. If you aim for the Conqueror tier, you need to get a Chicken Dinner after every 3 or 4 matches.

You need to avoid early fights in the game and land at a considerable distance from the plane trajectory. Then, hold your position until the fourth and fifth zone. Please move to the playing zone only after the blue circle is closing on you.

